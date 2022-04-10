6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,200,000

Designed by noted architects Barnett Haynes and Barnett, This 1906 home was designed and built to be "fireproof". Made entirely of concrete, stone, brick and steel. Architectural elements include the massive columns at the entry, imported from Europe, stained and leaded glass, and very spacious rooms on all 3 floors. The floors on the main level are original mosaic tile. The massive entry hall/gallery leads to a large library with fireplace and built in bookcases with leaded glass, a large sitting room and an over sized dining room with access to a side veranda. A large butler's pantry and kitchen and a powder room complete the first floor. The grand, imperial staircase leads to a large sitting area w/original bookcases and stained glass windows. The second floor is complete with a large master bedroom w/ fireplace and bath, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 more baths. The third floor features a large common rec-room area and 5 additional bedrooms, 2 more baths and a trunk room.