 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,200,000

6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,200,000

Designed by noted architects Barnett Haynes and Barnett, This 1906 home was designed and built to be "fireproof". Made entirely of concrete, stone, brick and steel. Architectural elements include the massive columns at the entry, imported from Europe, stained and leaded glass, and very spacious rooms on all 3 floors. The floors on the main level are original mosaic tile. The massive entry hall/gallery leads to a large library with fireplace and built in bookcases with leaded glass, a large sitting room and an over sized dining room with access to a side veranda. A large butler's pantry and kitchen and a powder room complete the first floor. The grand, imperial staircase leads to a large sitting area w/original bookcases and stained glass windows. The second floor is complete with a large master bedroom w/ fireplace and bath, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 more baths. The third floor features a large common rec-room area and 5 additional bedrooms, 2 more baths and a trunk room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News