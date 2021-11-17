6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,375,000

This exceptionally well-appointed and maintained 7,666sqft home was built in 1904. The home is a perfect example of Historic Webster architecture. A gracious, L-Shaped staircase with expansive landing greets you in this light-filled foyer on the 1st floor. Elegant formal living room with wood-burning fireplace, arched entryways, pocket doors, and a gorgeous light fixture. Head into the sunroom that adjoins the formal terrace with views of the spacious backyard, gazebo, two-story garage, and saltwater pool. Enjoy the stately library with built-ins, fireplace, and custom windows throughout this home. Elegant dining room with coffered ceilings, beautiful lighting, and fireplace. Large, kitchen with two-toned cabinets, stone countertops, hardwood floors, and butler pantry. Adjoining front room opens to large office/den with an additional gas fireplace. Five plus bedrooms on the 2nd floor, with full bathroom. The master bedroom has a newer bath with a large walk-in shower and whirlpool tub.