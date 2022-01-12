6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,499,000

Prepared to be WOWED from the moment you turn into the circle drive of this stunning home in the very popular Hacienda neighborhood in the Ladue School District. With over 6,000 sq. ft. of updated living space, you will instantly fall in love. The open floor plan makes this the perfect home for entertaining; custom kitchen, updated baths, beautiful and serene master suite, saltwater pool...the upgrades don't stop! The main floor rec room doubles as the holiday dining room w/natural light & pool view. The living room will have you wanting to get cozy by the fireplace or snuggle up for movie night. At the end of a busy day, you can relax in the master suite sitting area or enjoy the second floor craft/play room. The oversized laundry was built to hold 2 washers/dryers and has a workspace for your favorite projects. No detail was overlooked; even the 3 car garage was designed to fit an extended SUV & a built-in pantry and cubbies meet you at the garage entry. This beauty won't last long!