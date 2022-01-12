Prepared to be WOWED from the moment you turn into the circle drive of this stunning home in the very popular Hacienda neighborhood in the Ladue School District. With over 6,000 sq. ft. of updated living space, you will instantly fall in love. The open floor plan makes this the perfect home for entertaining; custom kitchen, updated baths, beautiful and serene master suite, saltwater pool...the upgrades don't stop! The main floor rec room doubles as the holiday dining room w/natural light & pool view. The living room will have you wanting to get cozy by the fireplace or snuggle up for movie night. At the end of a busy day, you can relax in the master suite sitting area or enjoy the second floor craft/play room. The oversized laundry was built to hold 2 washers/dryers and has a workspace for your favorite projects. No detail was overlooked; even the 3 car garage was designed to fit an extended SUV & a built-in pantry and cubbies meet you at the garage entry. This beauty won't last long!
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hernandez, who was scheduled to plead guilty Monday for her role in the riots, has been arrested on suspicion of DWI for the fatal wreck Wednesday.
Heidi Fleiss says she’s angry that someone shot one of her cherished pet parrots with a pellet gun just before Christmas.
Federal prosecutors say an East St. Louis market has been used in a $1 million food stamp fraud.
Hospital officials say they’re running out of options as the number of sick patients and health care workers soars.
Goold: As Bonds, Clemens drop from Hall of Fame ballot, voters still face steroid conundrums, sharp criticism
Derrick Goold shares (defends?) 10 names checked on his Hall of Fame ballot and details how as steroid era recedes, other debates arrive.
President Joe Biden marked the Jan. 6 anniversary with probably the most forceful and assertive speech of his long political life.
Health officials urge St. Louis-area residents to stay home as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to break records
Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis: ‘Until we get past this particular record-high surge, people should not be engaging in anything other than essential activities.’
Twin-engine aircraft took off from Spirit of St. Louis airport on Saturday evening.
‘Negligence or nefarious’? Errors cost downtown St. Louis tax district more than $650,000 over decade
Some properties were left off the rolls entirely, as if they didn’t exist. Others were charged properly for years and then lucked into a discount.
Schools everywhere are grappling with how to prevent virus infections and keep kids in school. Missouri has an added impediment: Eric Schmitt.