Prepared to be WOWED from the moment you turn into the circle drive of this stunning home in the very popular Hacienda neighborhood in the Ladue School District. With over 6,000 sq. ft. of updated living space, you will instantly fall in love. The open floor plan makes this the perfect home for entertaining; custom kitchen, updated baths, beautiful and serene master suite, saltwater pool...the upgrades don't stop! The main floor rec room doubles as the holiday dining room w/natural light & pool view. The living room will have you wanting to get cozy by the fireplace or snuggle up for movie night. At the end of a busy day, you can relax in the master suite sitting area or enjoy the second floor craft/play room. The oversized laundry was built to hold 2 washers/dryers and has a workspace for your favorite projects. No detail was overlooked; even the 3 car garage was designed to fit an extended SUV & a built-in pantry and cubbies meet you at the garage entry. This beauty won't last long!
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The longtime sports reporter told St. Louis police that about 2 p.m. Wednesday, he parked in the Chaifetz lot at 1 South Compton Avenue.
Party of two? Cardinals, Brewers lay 'groundwork' at GM Meetings while NL Central rivals seem set to downshift
Smarting from last year's lessons, Cardinals continue early conversations with free-agent starting pitchers, and concede their 'chasing 90' formula needs update.
Police have been hesitant to publicly call the killings the work of a serial killer, but allegations leave no doubt that that's how they view Reed.
A 46-year relationship comes to an end.
Just for starters: As they shop for rotation upgrade, Cardinals discuss, debate bringing Reyes, Hicks into mix
After last season's innings shortfall, Mozeliak says club would like to add a 150-innings starter and may get creative with rotation.
'The Year of the Shortstop': With top-tier talent available, could even pitching 'prioritizing' Cardinals be in play?
Cardinals are shopping for a starter, but a Fab Five could be the best collection of free-agent contemporary shortstops, and clubs are thinking creatively to make room.
Cardinals Hall of Fame manager says games won't be shortened unless more strikes are thrown--or called. The game "is about as bad as I've ever seen it.'
Bush said she spoke to President Joe Biden before Friday's vote.
Shildt ranks top-three for votes for NL Manager of the Year; Cardinals outfielder Carlson cracks ROY top three
Shildt received votes for highest honor given a manager in all 4 seasons he was manager of the Cardinals, including 2018, when he took over midseason.
Perez Deshay Reed was accused by the FBI this week of killing four people in Missouri and two in Kansas.