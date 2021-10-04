Welcome home to nearly 6,000sqft of living space in highly sought after Claverach Park! This must-see 6 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home has been tastefully updated throughout and is sure to impress! The main floor offers a formal living room off of which you'll find a light filled den, perfect for a sitting area and/or office. The screened in sun porch, off of the formal dining room overlooks the backyard. Beautiful built-ins line the walls of the spacious and superbly lit main level family room which was a part of a 3 level addition built in 2011. This home features two master bedrooms as well as two additional bedrooms with en suites. The ultra modern new master has a gas fireplace, spa bathroom with separate tub and shower, and heated floors! Finished LL features include wine cellar and french doors leading to the meticulously landscaped exterior. Have a seat on the patio or snuggle up in front of the stone fire pit. 3 car garage with heated driveway.
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,750,000
