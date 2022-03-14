6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,998,000

From the moment you enter this grand & elegant estate you will be surrounded by luxury at every turn. Home has brick & stone on 3 sides, limestone accents, front terrace w/stone balustrades, circle driveway w/an oversized 4 car heated garage. 3 story circular wrought iron spindled staircase w/turreted dome & electric hoist winch chandelier. Outstanding millwork t/o the home, 10' 1st floor ceiling/9' 2nd floor ceilings. Every amenity is top of the line. DR w/extensive millwork, barrel cased openings & 6'' baseboards t/o entire home. 2 story GR w/elegant chandelier, wet bar, wall of windows, see thru fireplace into wood paneled study. Gourmet kitchen w/butterfly island, granite, Sub Zero & Viking appl's, limestone flooring, sep/hearth & breakfast rooms. Main floor Master Suite w/dressing room, his/her wash rooms, walk in shower w/ dual heads, a huge jacuzzi soaking tub. 2 staircases lead upstairs or down to entirely finished w/o LL w/ sleep rm. All bedrooms are ensuite with W/I closets.