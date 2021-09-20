6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $129,000

This house has had everything Done to it by the owner. NEW WINDOWS, FLOORING, KITCHEN, BATHS, NEWER ROOF, FENCING, SHED, DRIVEWAY, VINYL SIDING AND TUCKPOINTING. The buyer will never have to do anything to the home for at least maybe 10 or more years. Walk-out basement, sliders off the lower level family room to the yard/patio. The decor, floors, kitchen, windows and yard are beautiful. All offers to be reviewed on Monday June 27th or sooner.