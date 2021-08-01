 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $149,000

This all brick 2 story home is a great investment opportunity with a fantastic location just minutes from Tower Grove Park. Featuring, updated Hvac, new windows in the whole house, updated plumbing and electric. Also noteworthy are the covered porch & cozy yard with parking pad behind the home. This home has good bones and needs your finishing touches. HOME BEING SOLD AS-IS.

