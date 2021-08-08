6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $150,000

This 6 bedroom home with a detached 2 car garage is located on adorable Dakota Street and would make a great home, rental, or maybe an Airbnb. You'll love the neighborhood - the home next door at 3204 Dakota sold for $174,000 on 6/19/21! Step inside and enjoy the South City charm of high ceilings, a classic staircase, and oversized rooms. There are two large, main floor bedrooms plus a main level full bath and a bonus room off of the kitchen. Upstairs are four more bedrooms - the master even has access to a balcony. Another second-floor bedroom has access to a second-floor bonus sunroom. The basement has a fresh coat of paint and exterior, walk-up access. In 2017, this home had the kitchen, bathrooms, electric and plumbing updated as well as new HVAC and a new garage door. So much potential here!