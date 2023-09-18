Beautiful home with so much charm!! There's plenty of room in this 5+ bed, 2.5 bath home. Beautiful hardwood flooring, generous size bedrooms, tuck under 1 car garage and large, fully fenced in backyard with wood deck are some of the amazing features this one has to offer. Property is corporate owned. Due to winterization of homes, sellers cannot confirm all utilities will be on if buyer chooses to complete inspections.
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $150,000
