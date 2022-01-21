RARE OPPORTUNITY IN A PREMIUM LOCATION! Beautiful home in LAKE FOREST subdivision. CENTRALLY Located in the TOP RATED CLAYTON SCHOOL DISTRICT near downtown Clayton, Washington University, St. Louis University, Shaw and Forest Parks, world-renown hospitals, restaurants and shopping. Walk through French style door into a formal living room and a large dining room. You will be awe struck by this updated kitchen! Let your inner gourmet chef be inspired and invite family and friends over for celebrations! Enjoy the fireplace in your cozy family room. Walk outside to your entertaining area, with grill island and auto retractable awning. Main floor has laundry room and guest suite. Upstairs, is the master suite with walk in and through closets, jacuzzi tub, steam shower and heated floors. Along with, the remaining 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Rear entry garage and professional work out room in huge walk out basement. An ABUNDANT amount of storage. CELEBRATE the holidays in your new home!
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,000,000
