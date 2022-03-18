The glamor of old Hollywood resonates within this substantial Tudor home perched above Wydown Boulevard at Clayton’s most prestigious address! Make a dramatic entrance through the elegant foyer with a stunning curved staircase into a gracious sunken living room with an Italian imported stone fireplace and warm wood ceiling. French doors open to a sunroom with unique antique door ceiling. The spacious dining room is outfitted in breathtaking original millwork. Side-by-side kitchen and family room could be combined to elevate this home to 21st century lifestyles. The second floor has a romantic master suite with spaces to create your dream ensuite plus five additional bedrooms, one of which could potentially make a perfect laundry room. Historically significant and lovingly cared for over the past 50 years by the same owner, architectural details abound at Number One Carrswold Drive! Six bedrooms, four and a half baths in 5,253 square feet on over an acre of land, ready for your updates!
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,099,000
