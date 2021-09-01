The glamor of old Hollywood resonates within this substantial Tudor home perched above Wydown Boulevard at Clayton’s most prestigious address! Make a dramatic entrance through the elegant foyer with a stunning curved staircase into a gracious sunken living room with an Italian imported stone fireplace and warm wood ceiling. French doors open to a sunroom with unique antique door ceiling. The spacious dining room is outfitted in breathtaking original millwork. Side-by-side kitchen and family room could be combined to elevate this home to 21st century lifestyles. The second floor has a romantic master suite with spaces to create your dream ensuite plus five additional bedrooms, one of which could potentially make a perfect laundry room. Historically significant and lovingly cared for over the past 50 years by the same owner, architectural details abound at Number One Carrswold Drive! Six bedrooms, four and a half baths in 5,253 square feet on over an acre of land, ready for your updates!
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brian Vazquez was living with a family in Crestwood just six houses from where he was shot.
How does a guy go from the midsummer classic to a midsummer day's nightmare?
The case is likely to be appealed.
In his weekly chat, Rick Hummel explains how the Cardinals can avoid the roster-construction mistakes that have haunted them this season.
Democratic Council Chair Rita Heard Days, who voted for the resolution, called it a ‘ceremonial piece of paper.’
Bill has written almost six years about having cancer; it’s only fair that he should write about not having it.
-
- 8 min to read
On March 4, Art Holliday, KSDK’s longest-serving journalist, became the first Black news director in the station’s 75-year history.
The Big Boy, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, chugs through St. Louis area this weekend
You can see it downtown all day Sunday and in Kirkwood Monday morning.
Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, 20, was among the dead. He was a 2019 graduate of Fort Zumwalt South.
The facility is currently set to retire in 2039. But experts now think that will happen much sooner.