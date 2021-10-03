 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,495,000

Stately 2 story full brick custom-built home (by Architect Daniel Mullen and Builder Robert Kerr) on private 1.21 acres in highly-sought Countryside Lane backing to beautiful open ground & woods. Home features 5 bdrms all w/ full baths. Bonus room on 2nd flr. with cabinets, sink, and w/in closet. Updated kitchen w/ 2 dishwashers, 2 sinks, wine cooler, subzero refrigerator & more. Gas fireplaces in living room, dining room, family room, master bdrm, rec room, & den. LL rec. room w/ bar walks out to private & breathtaking pool, waterfall and hot tub surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Interior details include crown molding, dentil molding, elephant ear casings, French doors with transoms, & wood floors.

