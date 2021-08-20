6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,700,000

Prepare to be Amazed!! New Circle Front drive is in the works! Privacy trees being planted. Ellie Cade Homes, LLC certainly raised the bar for YOU. Premier estate home on a 1-acre level lot that’s perfect for a sports court or pool. Breathtaking “diamond bond” brick details and cut stone highlight the front elevation. Level rear yard invites entertaining areas for Pool and Sports courts. Inviting access from Lower Level “Walk-Up’’ boasts 6th bedroom ensuite, full kitchen & bar, Rec room, pool bath & gym. The stunning kitchen adjoins cathedral ceiling hearth room (22ft clg) w/fireplace and a wall of windows. 2 sets of French doors accessing two very private patios. Covered porch with fireplace and rich tongue & groove wood ceiling. Don’t forget Southern exposure that is begging for outdoor living. Yes, the master suite is on the main floor and adjoins the library or office. The guest ensuite also on the main floor. A 4-car garage has storage niches. There are 2 laundry rooms as well.