Prepare to be Amazed!! New Circle Front drive is in the works! Privacy trees being planted. Ellie Cade Homes, LLC certainly raised the bar for YOU. Premier estate home on a 1-acre level lot that’s perfect for a sports court or pool. Breathtaking “diamond bond” brick details and cut stone highlight the front elevation. Level rear yard invites entertaining areas for Pool and Sports courts. Inviting access from Lower Level “Walk-Up’’ boasts 6th bedroom ensuite, full kitchen & bar, Rec room, pool bath & gym. The stunning kitchen adjoins cathedral ceiling hearth room (22ft clg) w/fireplace and a wall of windows. 2 sets of French doors accessing two very private patios. Covered porch with fireplace and rich tongue & groove wood ceiling. Don’t forget Southern exposure that is begging for outdoor living. Yes, the master suite is on the main floor and adjoins the library or office. The guest ensuite also on the main floor. A 4-car garage has storage niches. There are 2 laundry rooms as well.
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Neither she nor her husband, who served as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Former Cardinals second baseman has been among many players on injured list, but Milwaukee doesn't skip a beat with replacements.
Authorities said the body of Bradley D. Bruce, 44, of Byrnes Mill, was found in the southwest Missouri lake Friday evening.
Doctors are encouraged by his progress, according to a tweet Saturday from the cardinal’s Twitter account.
Thomas Emmons' residency became a topic of discussion after he voted with the School Board majority to keep the district's mask-optional policy.
The restaurant featuring dishes cooked on Weber's iconic kettle grill opened in 2016.
Missouri also announced that those with compromised immune systems are cleared to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Newly released documents show Trump’s inner circle regarded public dishonesty as smart strategy and nothing to be embarrassed about.
The story of a St. Louis man who says he foiled a car theft, then used the phone he found to ferret out other crimes, has gone viral on Facebook.
Milwaukee ties game in ninth on solo homer, pulls away in the 10th thanks to a wild pitch, an error, and a misplay. Pushes Cardinals 12 games back in division.