6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $224,400

Open House Sun 11/7 1-3pm. Welcome home to this This well maintained, spacious brick home that also offers a 3 Car Garage! 2 bedrooms on the main level and 4 upstairs lending plenty of room for extra office space, music/play rooms, and more! Enjoy the spacious rooms, hardwood floors, vinyl windows, updated lighting and spectacular mill work, plus 2.5 baths! There is a mud room off of the kitchen area to help keep things tidy going in and out of your private backyard area. The walk out lower level is crisp and offers tons of additional hang out and storage space. Walk to the neighborhood restaurants with amazing cultural cuisine, shops, and parks. Even join the nearby YMCA! Easy highway access to downtown! You won't want to miss this one so make your appt today! Very move in ready and sellers can close ASAP if needed. 1 yr. home warranty included! Property recently appraised out quite a bit higher than list price so there could be a little room for some help with buyers closing cost!