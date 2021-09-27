6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $280,000

Welcome home! This stunning English Tudor estate, affectionately named "Kellerbrae" by James T. Keller and family was handsomely built in 1910 as a sister house to recently sold 10005 Keith Inch Ct (MLS 20035966). This beautiful 3 story home boasts 6 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Old world character charms you at every turn with over 3400 square feet of living space. Enjoy your morning coffee from the oversized wrap around porch and take in the view of the mature trees including a proud magnolia. You will feel the history of the home throughout, yet enjoy the comforts of the many modern updates. The renovated kitchen is a cook's dream with quartz counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in butler's pantry. The second floor has 2 full baths and 4 bedrooms, including the master suite (with it's own full bath and oversized walk-in closet), and 2 bedrooms/1 full bath/bonus room reside on floor 3. This home is simply extraordinary and must be experienced in person!