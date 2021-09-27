 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $280,000

6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $280,000

6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $280,000

Welcome home! This stunning English Tudor estate, affectionately named "Kellerbrae" by James T. Keller and family was handsomely built in 1910 as a sister house to recently sold 10005 Keith Inch Ct (MLS 20035966). This beautiful 3 story home boasts 6 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Old world character charms you at every turn with over 3400 square feet of living space. Enjoy your morning coffee from the oversized wrap around porch and take in the view of the mature trees including a proud magnolia. You will feel the history of the home throughout, yet enjoy the comforts of the many modern updates. The renovated kitchen is a cook's dream with quartz counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in butler's pantry. The second floor has 2 full baths and 4 bedrooms, including the master suite (with it's own full bath and oversized walk-in closet), and 2 bedrooms/1 full bath/bonus room reside on floor 3. This home is simply extraordinary and must be experienced in person!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News