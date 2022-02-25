Truly exceptional in everyway. Completed 2 years ago, this beautiful custom home was designed with a stunning timeless style, down to every detail. Solid farm wood floors throughout 1st and 2nd floors. Arched Doorways. Beamed ceilings, Quality appointments to include the light fixtures, door knobs, tile work, counter tops, mill work....the list is endless. This is a very open floor plan, but maintains a sense of comfort and functionality. An amazing kitchen/hearth/great room is at the center. Formal office and dining to front. 1st floor master/sitting room with 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd floor, each with their own bath. Finished LL with family room, wet bar, billiard, full bath, exercise, media room, bedroom, gaming room. Above the 4 car garage with private access is a remarkable self contained apartment with bed, bath, study, family room, kitchen. Private yard with gorgeous in ground pool/ fountain, large covered patio with space heater, 2 ceiling fans, fireplace. Outdoor kitchen.
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $3,250,000
