6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $335,000

Elegant, historic, original details, 3,000+ sq ft of living space, fully renovated, located in the Central West End... all for under 350k! This gorgeous French style brick home has been renovated with charm and functionality in mind! The show-stopping front entry way boasts an original built-in bench, fire place mantle, wood paneled stairs and ornate ceiling beam. The living room, with pocket doors and keystone windows, flows seamlessly into the bright dining room. The kitchen has been fully transformed with new cabinets, quartz countertops, SS appliances, built-in work desk, and open pantry. The 2nd and 3rd floors offer 6 large bedrooms including a stellar primary suite equipped with a large bathroom oasis. The basement has walk-out egress, and high ceilings with potential to create more living space! Next door neighbors house is under renovation, and the three adjacent lots have been purchased with the intent to build. Get into this neighborhood while it's still affordable.