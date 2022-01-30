**Investor Opportunity** The bones are good, but the house needs some love! Location is less than 1 mile from the new NGA facility. Will not pass occupancy inspection as it sits, but has amazing potential with the right rehab! This is a short sale, subject to lien holder approval. $3995.00 Short sale fee to be paid by buyer at closing. Property is being sold AS-IS.
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $35,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In what will be one of the most monumental endeavors of Joe Biden's presidency, the retirement of Stephen Breyer sets the stage for an immense…
Several St. Louis-area school districts have encountered recent challenges to library books; Wentzville banned one.
‘He was so young’: Family identifies 17-year-old who died after being shot at by O’Fallon, Mo. police
Kiara Neal said her brother, Christopher "Chris" Jones, was a sweet, funny person who loved his family.
BenFred: Cheap shots at St. Louis won’t help Rams or their media allies solve Los Angeles disinterest
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
If approved, it would be the first time the YMCA would take over operations of an existing facility.
The officers were attempting to arrest suspects when they were shot, police said.
Missouri's attorney general filed suit against 36 school districts across the state over masking.
Curtis Cain, a finalist for national superintendent of the year, will move from Wentzville to Rockwood.
The illuminated billboard that has flapped its wings for Hwy. 40 drivers since it was moved in 1961 from L.A. has been dark since at least December
Why is tax lawyer who runs political action committees suing school districts?