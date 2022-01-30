 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $35,000

**Investor Opportunity** The bones are good, but the house needs some love! Location is less than 1 mile from the new NGA facility. Will not pass occupancy inspection as it sits, but has amazing potential with the right rehab! This is a short sale, subject to lien holder approval. $3995.00 Short sale fee to be paid by buyer at closing. Property is being sold AS-IS.

