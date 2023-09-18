Welcome to 5473 Enright Avenue! This beautiful home will make your dreams come true. Offering 6 bedrooms/4 bathrooms, this home offers plenty of room for the entire family.You'll love the modern updates, with this completely renovated home. With brand new electrical, HVAC, plumbing, all new flooring, new ss appliances, and fresh neutral paint. The master bedroom boasts a huge walk-in closet and its own spa like bathroom. Natural light fills the house from the updated windows and the one year old roof keeps you cozy and dry. Enjoy your evenings outside on the deck in your private beautifully landscaped backyard, with a detached California garage for private parking. This amazing property is located in a great neighborhood with plenty of amenities nearby in the CWE! For Washington University/BJC Healthcare employees, this property is located within the Live Near You Work program, and you may qualify for their down payment assistance program! motivated seller!