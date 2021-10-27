 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $459,900

6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $459,900

6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $459,900

Come see this one of a kind hidden gem nestled on over 4 acres with acre pond, located right in the heart of North County. The home boasts of 6 bedrooms which includes Two Master Suites, 5 1/2 baths and over 5000 sf of living space. The travertine floors and walls grace the dynamic entry along with the see thru fireplace. When you say master suite, this home boasts a suite having a great view of the property's pond. With a master bath that should be seen on HGTV. The house also has a separate Cigar Room. This house also has a master suite on the upper level which includes a partial kitchen and family room. upper and lower laundry. So many features to many to name. This is a must see property for the buyer who wants the seclusion of estate living with the convenience of highway access. YOU MUST HAVE AN APPOINTMENT TO SHOW, PRIVATE PROPERTY, NO TRESPASSING OR DRIVE BYS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News