Come see this one of a kind hidden gem nestled on over 4 acres with acre pond, located right in the heart of North County. The home boasts of 6 bedrooms which includes Two Master Suites, 5 1/2 baths and over 5000 sf of living space. The travertine floors and walls grace the dynamic entry along with the see thru fireplace. When you say master suite, this home boasts a suite having a great view of the property's pond. With a master bath that should be seen on HGTV. The house also has a separate Cigar Room. This house also has a master suite on the upper level which includes a partial kitchen and family room. upper and lower laundry. So many features to many to name. This is a must see property for the buyer who wants the seclusion of estate living with the convenience of highway access. YOU MUST HAVE AN APPOINTMENT TO SHOW, PRIVATE PROPERTY, NO TRESPASSING OR DRIVE BYS.
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $459,900
