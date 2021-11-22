 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $569,999

This enormous Rambling Ranch on .75 acres in Affton is on a non-through street with a ton of privacy! This freshly painted & lovingly cared for home has SIX bedrooms on the main floor, all with double closets. An open living room with wood-burning fireplace insert, dining room, sitting room, & a large kitchen with original metal cabinets & glass tiles leave plenty of room for entertaining. The two full baths round off the main level with beautifully preserved original glass tiles on the walls and ceilings and separate tubs and showers. The finished basement adds even more living space with a family room with another wood-burning fireplace insert, a full bath, additional storage, a workshop & 3-car tuck under garage. The attic has two furnaces, one for each side of the house, and can be finished off if you need even more space! The back yard is wide open with plenty of room to run and play! There is so much to say, you just need to see it to believe it!

