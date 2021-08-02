6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $569,999

Welcome to this stunning custom built home in the heart of South County! This atrium brick ranch has over 4,000 square feet of living space! You'll love the curb appeal with lovely landscaping and a large covered porch. Inside, the open layout of the main living floor is perfect for entertaining, with the vaulted dining room flowing into the living room with a gas fireplace surrounded by built-ins, and a wall of windows adding natural light! The kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, tile floors, and easy access to the relaxing sun room or convenient mud/laundry room. The master suite is a retreat w/bay window, walk in closet, dual sinks, step-in shower and separate tub. 2 more bedrooms, full and half bath complete the space. The finished LL doubles your living area with 3 more beds, office, family room w/wet bar, and storage. Enjoy the summer on the deck or covered patio! Moments from parks, golfing, highways, schools, restaurants, and shopping!