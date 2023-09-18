This historic gem exudes craftsmanship and enduring charm. A grand residence with a rich past, it invites you into a world of sophistication and grace. As you cross the inviting threshold, the grand staircase connects past and present, creating an ambiance that's truly unparalleled. The main house boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 full, and 1 half baths, a testament to its spaciousness and charm. This is more than a residence; it's a journey through history with all the modern comforts. Outside an exquisite 1,300-sqft carriage house stands as a versatile treasure with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, it offers endless possibilities – a studio, retreat, workspace, or rental generating $1500.00+ monthly income. Enjoying the tranquility that comes with historic Benton Park living. Picture hosting gatherings in the patio setting, and enjoying the convenience of a 2-car garage. Experience the excitement of getting two homes for the price of one. Opportunities like this don't come along often so hurry!