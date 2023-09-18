Open 9/16 & 9/17; 1-3! Located on one of Skinker DeBaliviere's premiere streets, 6123 Kingsbury is a light filled beauty with many updates with gorgeous woodwork throughout. This home features historic charm & architecture, including the convenience of two staircases & tall ceilings. With six bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a two car garage, there is plenty of room for family, entertaining, a home office, and more. The third floor currently serves a wonderful primary sweet with the convenience of a second laundry area (another is located in the basement). Enjoy meeting neighbors as you sit on the large front porch or spend time on the large back deck, perfect for outdoor dining. The backyard also features a storage shed or playhouse, (your pick). Great location with a quick commute to downtown St. Louis, Clayton, local universities, hospitals, Forest Park, The Loop and more! The Skinker Debaliviere Neighborhood is close to so many wonderful St. Louis landmarks and plenty of popular events!