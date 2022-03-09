Fantastic value on FULLY RENOVATED home on a semi-private CWE street just footsteps from world renowned Forest Park. The exterior architecture was inspired by Theodore Link w/ the gracious, brick arched entry. Expansive foyer greets you w/ Carrara marble floor, classic center hall, formal LR w/ restored, original frplc mantel adjoins formal dining room, recently updated, eat-in kitchen w/ Thermador appliances featuring a 48" built-in fridge, 5-burner gas range, warming drawer & Scotsman icemaker + a butler's pantry opens to FR. Gracious, curved banister takes you to the the 2nd flr., luxurious master suite w/ gas frplc. & en suite updated master bath, dbl. bowl vanity, heated floor, walk-in shower & separate tub. Laundry on 2nd flr, 2 add'l bdrms & bath complete the 2nd flr. 3rd floor is ideal as mother (or father) in-law suite w/ kitchenette 2 bdrms, & full bath. Screened-in porch off kitchen is ideal for al fresco dining. Mature shade garden in the back yard makes gardening a snap!
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $599,000
