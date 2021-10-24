Looking for "Value-Add" Opportunity? Look no further! This 2 family has been converted into a very large single family with living room, dining room, kitchen, sunporch and half-bath on main floor. Three large bedrooms and full bath on the second floor. Zoned heating and cooling in home. Current tenant has been in place 10+ years and is way below market rate at $650! Rentometer shows $850+ for 2 BR and $1,100 for 3 BR. (3rd Bedroom is a walk-through) Updated Vinyl Windows throughout, Updated Electrical Panels, Updated PEX Plumbing, 1 Newer Furnace, 1 Newer A/C Condenser Unit, Roof approx 10 years. SO MUCH POTENTIAL with this one! ARV $120-$160K. Cosmetic repairs needed throughout (paint, carpet, etc). OR convert it back into a duplex and rent out both sides! No Showings without Accepted Contract and 24 hour notice. Tenant in place. Please do not disturb tenant.
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000
