Don't miss out on this historic U City gem within walking distance of Wash U and the Delmar Loop. Home has maintained its historic charm while being updated with many modern touches (16 solar panels with warranty, heated bathroom floors, yard irrigation system, etc.). The large, beautifully landscaped yard provides a private oasis perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing with your morning coffee. For the cold winter months, there is a glass enclosed sunroom overlooking the yard. The finished basement is large enough for the kids playroom or your pool table. There is a separate room in the basement that could be used as a home office or additional bedroom. The 3rd floor attic is the ideal space for an arts & crafts studio. This one won't last long.
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The three-person panel will make a recommendation on disciplinary action to the Missouri Supreme Court within 30 days.
During her recovery without her spouse of 22 years nearby, he announced he’s divorcing her. Not a word from the Cardinals’ front office.
Former slugger relates how he told manager La Russa it would be 'dumb' not to take rookie Pujols onto the team.
Reliever celebrates first major league win as bullpen again excels
Neidorff, who died Thursday, led the Clayton-based health insurance company for 26 years, growing it into a behemoth in the managed care industry.
Looking for a St. Louis restaurant? Post-Dispatch critic Ian Froeb selects the 100 best spots for 2022.
Scaling the walls: After exploring new dimensions for Busch to spur offense, Cardinals stuck with 'golden' rule
Cardinals' home has become even less hospitable to hitters and home runs, seeing a plunge in runs per game in 2021. But is it an advantage to build on?
Missouri's junior senator is blocking appointments to the Department of Defense, making the country weaker.
Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, William "Bill" Merry of St. Louis County and Paul Scott Westover of Lake Saint Louis all got jail time for their actions during the insurrection.
While Grafton is poised to welcome a deluge of visitors this spring, hard feelings linger among some locals since the flood of 2019 brought a cable TV reality show to town.