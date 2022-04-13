6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $775,000

Don't miss out on this historic U City gem within walking distance of Wash U and the Delmar Loop. Home has maintained its historic charm while being updated with many modern touches (16 solar panels with warranty, heated bathroom floors, yard irrigation system, etc.). The large, beautifully landscaped yard provides a private oasis perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing with your morning coffee. For the cold winter months, there is a glass enclosed sunroom overlooking the yard. The finished basement is large enough for the kids playroom or your pool table. There is a separate room in the basement that could be used as a home office or additional bedroom. The 3rd floor attic is the ideal space for an arts & crafts studio. This one won't last long.