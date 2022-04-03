Don't miss out on this historic U City gem within walking distance of Wash U and the Delmar Loop. Home has maintained its historic charm while being updated with many modern touches (16 solar panels with warranty, heated bathroom floors, yard irrigation system, etc.). The large, beautifully landscaped yard provides a private oasis perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing with your morning coffee. For the cold winter months, there is a glass enclosed sunroom overlooking the yard. The finished basement is large enough for the kids playroom or your pool table. There is a separate room in the basement that could be used as a home office or additional bedroom. The 3rd floor attic is the ideal space for an arts & crafts studio. This one won't last long.
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $795,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
St. Louis icon Albert Pujols is set to sign as a free agent with his original MLB team.
Corner 17 in the Delmar Loop called out an Instagram influencer for his negative review after the restaurant turned down his promotional pitch.
Democrat Scott Sifton drops out of the race, and endorses Trudy Busch Valentine.
“My comment was that if it was toxic, it must be in the front office,” La Russa told USA Today.
Did Trump use an undocumented “burner” phone to hide his activity during the Capitol insurrection? If so, why?
Will Smith told viewers that it’s an act of “love” to respond to an insult with your hands. It most certainly is not.
Family members on Wednesday were mourning the death of 12-year-old LaFrance Johnson, who was accidentally shot Tuesday in north St. Louis.
Pujols, 42, says 2022 season will be his last and signing a one-year, $2.5-million deal with the Cardinals means his old No. 5 'will be the last uniform I will wear.'
The steep descent was "likely an intentional action by the pilot, but for reasons that could not be determined," investigators said.