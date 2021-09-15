One-of-a-kind Romanesque Historic gem boasts 5,000 sqft, 6bd, 3.5ba, stunning porte cachere, carriage house w/workshops, 3 bay garage & living space above. Built by renowned architect Theodor Link, pays tribute to Anhueser-Bush family through stained glass in grand staircase, detailed carvings throughout home in well-maintained wood & masonry work. Original millwork throughout has remained an intricate part of Compton Heights home. Gracious foyer greets you w/hardwood floors, bay windows allow natural light, flanked by tons of art glass windows bearing AB insignia. Huge separate dining area w/charming chandelier. Lovely sunroom w/french doors & ceiling fan. Spectacular updated granite kitchen, large commercial range, stainless appliances, glass-front cabinets, under cabinet lighting, island/eat-in area, large pantry & updated baths, are just a few of the wonderful features. Spacious living room surrounds the fabulous fireplace. Master suite w/ba relaxing jet tub & separate shower.
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2,977 flags were put up again, but the incident quickly drew calls for the student's expulsion.
Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
"I’ve spoken to a number of large downtown employers who have indicated they are going to seriously consider not renewing leases," Coatar said Wednesday.
After months of trouble and mountains of complaints, City Hall is putting Reign on trial. Hearings begin Friday.
The St. Louis region is experiencing a heavy infestation of horned oak gall, but this south St. Louis County community faces a threat to its namesake.
For the next US senator from Missouri, Democratic voters are left with two candidates, both of whom can be counted on to do the wrong thing.
Evidence shown at Friday’s hearing included surveillance video of a gunfight.
Cardinals fans are asking questions about Shildt's recent lineup head-scratchers. The answer comes in looking at the hand he's been dealt.
Officials are trying to minimize closures along the trail.
The player was in town for rookie camp, the team said.