6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $799,900

One-of-a-kind Romanesque Historic gem boasts 5,000 sqft, 6bd, 3.5ba, stunning porte cachere, carriage house w/workshops, 3 bay garage & living space above. Built by renowned architect Theodor Link, pays tribute to Anhueser-Bush family through stained glass in grand staircase, detailed carvings throughout home in well-maintained wood & masonry work. Original millwork throughout has remained an intricate part of Compton Heights home. Gracious foyer greets you w/hardwood floors, bay windows allow natural light, flanked by tons of art glass windows bearing AB insignia. Huge separate dining area w/charming chandelier. Lovely sunroom w/french doors & ceiling fan. Spectacular updated granite kitchen, large commercial range, stainless appliances, glass-front cabinets, under cabinet lighting, island/eat-in area, large pantry & updated baths, are just a few of the wonderful features. Spacious living room surrounds the fabulous fireplace. Master suite w/ba relaxing jet tub & separate shower.