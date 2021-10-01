Located on a secluded .85 acre lot, this beautiful home is a retreat w/ a private saltwater pool! Beautiful landscaping, 3 car garage & large covered porch provide great curb appeal. As you enter this home you will find hardwood flooring, 9' ceilings & an open floor plan! The main floor offers a formal sitting room, dining room, half bath & a great room complete w/ fireplace. The custom kitchen features stainless steel appliances, center island, cabinetry w/crown molding, planning desk & access to the paver patio & private inground saltwater pool! Just off the kitchen is a spacious breakfast room w/ a view of the koi pond! The main floor master has a gas fireplace & large sitting area w/ a view of the waterfall. Upstairs you will find a 2nd master suite w/ luxury bath, 3 additional large bedrooms as well as a loft area, laundry area & 2 additional full baths! More living space can be found in the finished lower lever w/ family room, rec room, theater room & sleeping area w/ full bath!
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $824,900
