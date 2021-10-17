Built in 1896 & redesigned in 1912 by architect George W. Hellmuth (personal residence) this Renaissance Revival is truly a rare find in the CWE. Just 1.5 blocks to Euclid Ave., close to the BJC Med. Complex + Cortex + Forest Park, this home offers everything that this historic neighborhood embodies. Thoughtfully renovated w/ a chef's kitchen complete w/ a 6-burner Viking range, granite counter tops, warming drawer, built-in steamer, pasta faucet over range & breakfast bar....opens to private deck overlooking your fabulous gardens. 10' ceilings, wood floors, historic millwork + a 2 car, tuck under garage w/ motorized gate, very rare in the CWE + extra parking for 3 cars on pad. Spectacular master bath w/ huge, walk-in Carrara marble shower, heated floors + dbl. bowl vanities. 2nd floor laundry room & walk-in closet. Sweeping stair case & stunning stained glass window greet you upon your arrival. Lower level features a wine cellar & custom sliding barn doors. Truly a CWE jewel!
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $850,000
