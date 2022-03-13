Stunning 6BD/4BA Historical Renovation!Located in the hot spot of CWE a short walking distance to many shops and restaurants/cafes. Approx. 3766 SF of living space. Amenities include a gourmet Quartz kitchen with six-burner gas cooktop with Hood, Pot Filler, Stainless Appliances and Custom Cabinets and fabulous adjoining family room overlooking the deck and rear yard. Upstairs you'll find a Luxury Master Suite-with stunning Master Bath plus laundry. Master bath includes heated floors, heated towel rack and beautiful marble tile. This home also features wood floors throughout, crown molding, and extensive millwork, 10' ceilings, stunning stained glass windows, 3 fireplaces and surround sound. New Roof, Updated Electric, New Plumbing, New Hot Water Tank and New Windows. Professional Landscaping overlooking the New Deck, paved walkway, and private level rear yard. Includes 2 car garage! Close to BJC Medical and Children's Hospital, Forest Park, Wash U. and best restaurants in STL!
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $899,000
