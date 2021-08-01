6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $899,900

Stunning 3 story Tudor located in one of the premier private places in St. Louis. New hardwood floors throughout the first and second floor, going through the large living room with wood burning fireplace and marble surround, original beams, beautiful stained glass windows and lots of natural light. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, a huge island, and breakfast bar. The second floor the master with two walk-in closets and en suite bathroom. The third floor is accessed by a second staircase that has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a large space that is perfect for a rec room with new carpet. The screened in porch is located off of the formal room, along with a large deck that is perfect for entertaining. Notable upgrades include 3 renovated bathrooms, new kitchen backsplash, and new roof on the main house, addition, and garage. Walking distance from restaurants and retail. Showings start on Friday July 16th.