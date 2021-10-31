 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $985,000

Handsome Federal Style manse situated on one of the Central West End's premier private streets. Traditional side entry welcomes you into the large center foyer w/ dramatic Palladian window on landing and 3 full levels of ample living space. Old world charm, soaring ceilings, crystal chandeliers and great architectural detail throughout this gracious home. Gourmet chefs kitchen w/ Red Oak floors, Wolf, SubZero & Asko appliances. Original butler's pantry was restored and additional wall of floor to ceiling pantry cabinets completes the sunny breakfast room w/ bay window. This warm & inviting kitchen has a stunning center island topped with a single slab of white marble as its centerpiece. Spacious light filled LR, large DR (w/screened porch), butler’s pantry, and 1/2 bath complete main level. The grand staircase takes you to the primary suite on 2nd floor w/full bath and walk-in dressing room. 2 additional bedrooms on 2nd floor, 3 more on 3rd floor. Newer 2/C garage w/bonus room above.

