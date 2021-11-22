OPEN HOUSE SUN. NOV. 21st 1-3pm SHOWINGS START AT 11am ON SAT. Nov. 20th Like new construction completely gutted and updated main floor of 6bed, 6bath home. Main floor master, 3700+ SQFT of gorgeous brand new hardwood flooring. The entry foyer flows to living & dining rooms to oversized great room w/vaulted ceilings, chef’s kitchen w/ custom designed Amish cabinetry & Thermador appliances; PLUS a large enclosed sunroom. 4 large bedrooms & 5 updated baths complete main level. Kitchen & baths have been updated minus countertops, hardware, & some design details to allow new owner to select their preferences. LL finished as possible in-law quarters w/ kitchen, rec, dining, & sleeping areas, plus bath w/ sauna. Add the finishing touches to this masterful home to create a custom luxury property in your own taste. Home is being conveyed in present condition. Seller to make no repairs.
6 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,025,000
