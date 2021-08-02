6 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,349,000

Impressive 1.5 story home at the end of a cul-de-sac in Town & Country/Parkway West Schools, on over an acre. The two-story entry opens to the dining rm, office & main living area. Solid pristine wood floors, extensive moldings, 9-ft ceilings, plantation shutters throughout. This 5+bedroom home offers gorgeous design features with exceptional quality and attention to detail. Main Floor Master Bedroom addition (2018) w a study, large walk in his & her closets & screen porch. Gourmet White Kitchen also renovated in 2018 w top of the line appliances, large center island & breakfast rm w an abundance of natural light. Upstairs is the former master suite w spa bathroom & large organized walk in closet, & 3 additional bedrooms, 1 of which is an ensuite. Lower level w spacious family area, kitchen, bar area, another bedroom & full shower, walks out to the covered porch and pool. This property has fabulous updates and is well maintained. Main level laundry/mud rm and a 3 car garage.