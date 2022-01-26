This impressive home in the heart of Town and Country is within steps of Queeny Park and has over $300,000 of recent, extensive updates buyers will love. Newer roof, skylights, siding, windows, 3 HVAC systems, water heaters, back porch addition, Sub-Zero Fridge to name a few. The soaring 2 story, light filled foyer, flanked by dining and living rooms, invites you into this stunning home. The 2-story great room has a fireplace, wet bar, media built-ins and a wall of windows. Updated center island kitchen has a Viking cooktop, dual Viking ovens, Sub-Zero fridge, walk in pantry with a breakfast room that walks out to the newer covered patio which is gorgeous! Den/office is conveniently right off the kitchen. First floor master suite features second fireplace, updated luxurious bath, adjoining office and access to patio. Five large bedrooms upstairs all with walk in closets. One bath is ensuite, plus hall and jack/jill baths. Fabulous Home!
6 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,399,900
