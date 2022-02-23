This magnificent 9,000 square foot estate sits on 1.5 gorgeous acres. From the moment you enter from the foyer, you will be enthralled with the countless upgrades and exquisite finishes.This dream home is perfect for creating life long memories. The Hearth rm w/wet bar & gas fp leads to the Designer eat in kitchen including:custom cabinetry,Viking stove,Fisher& Paykal and Kitchen Aid dishwashers,3 Subzero Fridge/freeezer, Kitchen Aid double ovens &warming drawer &double islands w/full view of the Sunroom.The Sunrm includes WOLF INDOOR GRILL,Fisher&Paykal dishwasher,GE Monogram double fridge&wine coolers,wet bar,wd burning stone fp.w/pizza oven.Vaulted Primary Ensuite addition (new carpet) is a staycation dream:access to private patio,2 walk in closets(new carpet),luxury bath(tv on mirror)& INDOOR exercise pool.2nd floor has an additional ensuite,3 full baths & 4bedrms.LL Fam rm has an exercise area & full bath.Outdoor salt water pool & patio have irrigated landscaped gardens & 3car gar
6 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,849,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, clinical epidemiologist at Washington U. and chief of research and development for the VA in St. Louis, headed the study.
Precision Vehicle Holding had appealed the January denial from the Maryland Heights plan commission.
Schmitt has sued dozens of school districts over their masking rules.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
McClellan: The future of electric cars is iffy.
Former Sen. John Danforth commissions poll that shows room for independent U.S. Senate candidate.
He said was inspired to enter the race because of a prediction by former U.S. Sen. John Danforth that a center-right candidate would join the already crowded race.
Rain was likely to begin late Monday with temperatures dropping throughout the day Tuesday, then sleet and snow arriving midweek.
Precious cargo: Donor lungs get seat on Southwest flight to St. Louis as transplant team fights time and snowstorm
Dr. Katharine Caldwell says the transplant team refused to give up when their plane was grounded.
It's difficult to imagine anyone more demonstrably unfit for public office than Eric Greitens. And I’ll cast my vote for him on Aug. 2.