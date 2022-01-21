6 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,899,000

This magnificent 9,000 square foot estate sits on 1.5 gorgeous acres. From the moment you enter from the foyer, you will be enthralled with the countless upgrades and exquisite finishes.This dream home is perfect for creating life long memories. The Hearth rm w/wet bar & gas fp leads to the Designer eat in kitchen including:custom cabinetry,Viking stove,Fisher& Paykal and Kitchen Aid dishwashers,3 Subzero Fridge/freeezer, Kitchen Aid double ovens &warming drawer &double islands w/full view of the Sunroom.The Sunrm includes WOLF INDOOR GRILL,Fisher&Paykal dishwasher,GE Monogram double fridge&wine coolers,wet bar,wd burning stone fp.w/pizza oven.Vaulted Primary Ensuite addition (new carpet) is a staycation dream:access to private patio,2 walk in closets(new carpet),luxury bath(tv on mirror)& INDOOR exercise pool.2nd floor has an additional ensuite,3 full baths & 4bedrms.LL Fam rm has an exercise area & full bath.Outdoor salt water pool & patio have irrigated landscaped gardens & 3car gar