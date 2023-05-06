Beautiful newer custom Town & Country home built by Manlin & located on a private acre lot. The entry foyer opens to the spacious dining room & study w/vaulted beamed ceiling. The great room & hearth room offer gorgeous box beam ceilings, built-in bookcases & fireplaces. The designer kitchen has appealing quartz countertops w/ stunning subway tile, center island, Wolf appliances, Sub Zero refrigerator,& glass front cabinetry. The main floor master suite has a coffered ceiling & box bay window. The master bath has "his" & "her" vanities, a walk-in tile surround shower, soaking tub, & 2 walk-in closets. The main floor has breathtaking hardwood floors, 10' ceilings throughout & main floor laundry. Upstairs there are 4 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2nd floor laundry. The LL has a nice rec space, wet bar, bedroom, 4th full bath & ample storage for future expansion. The gorgeous double doors & nicely landscaped yard w/sprinkler system invite you into this wonderful opportunity!