6 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,970,000

This outstanding 1.5 acre Estate home has everything you have been looking for in 9000 sq ft & so much more. The front exterior is accented with a front porch, circle driveway & fountain.Traditional entry foyer leads to formal dining rm & office on opposite side. The moment you step into the next rooms it is jaw dropping with all of the updated amazing sq footage for your family & entertaining. The Hearth rm w/wet bar leads to the Designer eat in kitchen including:custom cabinetry,commercial grade appliances,double islands w/full view of the Sunroom. The Sunrm includes an INDOOR grill,double fridge,wine coolers,wet bar,wd burning stone fp.Vaulted Primary Ensuite addition (new carpet) is a staycation dream:access to private patio,2 walk in closets(new carpet),luxury bath (tv on mirror) & INDOOR exercise pool.2nd floor has an additional ensuite,3 full baths & 4bedrms.LL Fam rm has an exercise area & full bath.Outdoor salt water pool & patio have irrigated landscaped gardens & 3 car gar.