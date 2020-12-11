 Skip to main content
6. Driveway drinks
My husband, our kids and I met up with my husband’s parents on Thanksgiving day for “driveway Manhattans.” I made the turkey, stuffing, gravy and a hot slaw and my mother-in-law made all the veggie sides and a cherry pie. We split the food. We had our drinks with them for an hour or so, had some laughs and then drove home. We ate our delicious meal and then had a large family Zoom meeting with my husband’s siblings and their families for a good part of the evening. It was an exhausting day for me, but we felt that we got to see everyone. No one is traveling for the holidays, so we will repeat the plan for Christmas.

— Gillian MacQuarrie, Manchester

 

