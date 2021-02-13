A set piece of any Cardinals spring training is the clubhouse meeting before the first full-squad workout. It is a chance for ownership and executives to address the roster — and the manager to set a tone. The Cardinals lean into the headwind of their history and, inevitably, there is a reference to the number of World Series rings in the room, like those won by the late Red Schoendienst when was at the meeting. So many will be missing this spring. This season will be a chance for the team to memorialize Lou Brock and Bob Gibson, two Hall of Famers who died in 2020. As recently as 2017, Gibson visited spring, chatting up Fowler. Pandemic protocols limit the presence of such annual guest coaches as Ozzie Smith, and other special assistants who help during spring training — like Chris Carpenter, Jim Edmonds, Ryan Franklin, Ryan Ludwick — lost those positions during downsizing and layoffs. The past being present is a fixture of spring, but how they maintain that tether to tradition will be different this year.
6. Will absent alumni change Camp Cardinal?
