7. Any lingering injuries?

Jordan Hicks and his 102-mph sinker are 20 months removed from elbow reconstruction and spent the past calendar year building strength to be full-speed by this spring. His throwing program will reveal if there are any brakes on his readiness for opening day. Hicks, who has Type 1 Diabetes, opted out of the 2020 season to focus on his elbow recovery, and the club will be cautious but eager to unleash a healthy Hicks.

Same with Mikolas. The innings-hungry starter had forearm surgery due to an irritation that lasted months. Initial fears that he would require Tommy John surgery quelled with the forearm repair that allows him to return sooner, and spring will show if he’s stronger. Carlos Martinez has put winter-ball innings between him and the muscle strain that ended his year.

An early sign of concern for the Cardinals with their high-priced imports has been the spring revelation of an existing injury — one that limited the player (Marcell Ozuna’s shoulder) to one that didn’t (Goldschmidt’s elbow). Enter Arenado. The centerpiece of the Cardinals’ offseason is coming off a season that ended on the injured list with inflammation and a bone bruise inside his left shoulder. He went the final three weeks without an extra-base hit. Arenado has said the shoulder has healed and he has not felt weakness or soreness during his swing toward spring training. The workout schedule they set for him will suggest the Cardinals’ level of concern.