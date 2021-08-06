 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $2,795,000

7 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $2,795,000

7 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $2,795,000

Impeccably maintained Rehnquist-built home on private, 2 acre lot across from Old Warson Country Club. Gracious 2-story foyer w/ wainscoting, 2 coat closets & 18"x18" marble floors. 2-story great room w/ gas frplc., wet bar w/ wine chiller & Scottsman icemaker, 5-piece crown molding & a wall of windows overlooking expansive, private yard & manicured patio. Paneled library w/ custom bookshelves. 10' ceilings thru-out + ELEVATOR that access all 3 floors. Formal DR w/ tray ceiling, wainscoting & 3-piece crown molding. Epicurean kitchen w/ large center island, 6-burner Wolf gas range, full-size Sub-Zero fridge & freezer, 2 integrated Bosch dishwashers, walk-in pantry. Light-filled breakfast room, family room w/ beamed cathedral ceiling & stone, gas frplc. 1st flr primary suite w/ luxurious bath + add'l bdrm & bath on 1st floor, laundry rm on 1st & 2nd flrs. 4 bdrms, 4 baths on 2nd, one w/ kitchenette, finished LL w/ walk-out, kitchen, add'l bdrm & 2 baths. 5 car garage. Extensive millwork

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories