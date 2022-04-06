This tastefully renovated Tudor Revival is located in one of the most coveted neighborhoods in the city. While the outstanding architectural detail has been preserved, the house has been updated for today’s lifestyle. There is plenty of space for everyone in this 8900+ sq ft residence! From the handsome paneled entry hall and library to the grand staircase, formal living room, solarium and formal dining room to the brand new eat-in kitchen with solid surface countertops and top-of-the-line appliances. The second floor boasts an expansive master suite and features a sitting room, walk-in dressing room and updated master bath with shower, soaking tub and double vanity. On this level you will find Three additional bedrooms, 2 full baths & convenient laundry room. The third floor offers additional family room as well as guest/family bedrooms. Partially finished lower level features a rathskeller with bar area & workout room. 4 car garage. You'll love this one-of-a kind property!
7 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,869,000
