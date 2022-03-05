 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,350,000

Come see this Frontenac Stunner! With beautiful hand scraped 7" plank dark hardwood floors, unbelievable attention to detail and exceptional mill work and moldings at every turn. The Great Room's coffered ceiling and built in bookcases flanking the fireplace and substantial Mantle create a fabulously warm and inviting room for entertaining. The vaulted ceiling in the study/office has a unique, gorgeous plank ceiling. The Chef's kitchen is exceptional with custom cabinets, Solid Surface countertops, oversized island, 48" Viking 8 burner dual fuel range, a 42" Viking refrigerator. Main Floor Primary Suite boasts a spa bath with luxurious soaking tub and an expansive walk in shower. The upstairs has three bedrooms all with en-suite baths and a 2nd floor family room. The lower level has 2 additional bedrooms, one and a half baths, huge rec space and media room.

