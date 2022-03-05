Come see this Frontenac Stunner! With beautiful hand scraped 7" plank dark hardwood floors, unbelievable attention to detail and exceptional mill work and moldings at every turn. The Great Room's coffered ceiling and built in bookcases flanking the fireplace and substantial Mantle create a fabulously warm and inviting room for entertaining. The vaulted ceiling in the study/office has a unique, gorgeous plank ceiling. The Chef's kitchen is exceptional with custom cabinets, Solid Surface countertops, oversized island, 48" Viking 8 burner dual fuel range, a 42" Viking refrigerator. Main Floor Primary Suite boasts a spa bath with luxurious soaking tub and an expansive walk in shower. The upstairs has three bedrooms all with en-suite baths and a 2nd floor family room. The lower level has 2 additional bedrooms, one and a half baths, huge rec space and media room.
7 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The People’s Convoy is one of several trucker-led protests, and likely the largest, heading to the Washington, D.C., area this week.
It was not long ago that the Republican Party stood in opposition to the incursions of the Soviet Union.
Body camera video shows the traffic stop that prompted an alderman to accuse an officer of being ‘rude’ and the chief of offering to fix a ticket.
Players nearly call off Sunday talks as owners fail to move on some issues as proposals are exchanged.
The assistant principal’s lawyer said she was concerned for its health and was going to take it to a vet.
A spinoff nonprofit employs 36 staff members out of 56 who work at the school, including 10 teachers and all administrators.
Sad is one word for the lockout. Stupid is another.
The president, rejecting calls from some to ‘defund the police,’ instead called for more resources for law enforcement during his State of the Union speech.
One of the players he represents is Blues forward Ivan Barbashev.
St. Louis alderman, Joe Vaccaro said Wednesday that he turned down an offer from the city’s police chief to void a ticket issued against him.