7 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,495,000

Fresh New Look and Pics Coming. This 26 yr old custom mid century modern masterpiece truly invites the outside in. Situated on almost 2 private acres on prestigious Warson Hills w/ sweeping lawns, raised terraces & pool. Impressive main floor boasts an Open floor plan w/ Soaring Ceilings, Floor-to-Ceiling windows, & Exceptional Millwork. This home was made for Entertaining w/ huge GR leading to formal DR & wet bar. Transition into the Gourmet Kitchen w/ massive center island, beautiful views of the grounds, sitting room & tremendous counter & cabinet space. Main flr Primary bedrm w/ bay window, balcony & luxury bath w/ his/her closets. Add. ensuite bedrm or Office on main floor. Huge mudroom w/ half bath & built-ins off the 4-car garage. Upper level features 2 spacious ensuite bedrms w/ fabulous views. Walk-out lower level family room w/ bar & FP + Add. lower level offers 2 full baths, laundry rm, rec. rm & 2 BR’s w/ office. This home offers privacy & luxury living in Ladue.