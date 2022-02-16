Fresh New Look and Pics Coming. This 26 yr old custom mid century modern masterpiece truly invites the outside in. Situated on almost 2 private acres on prestigious Warson Hills w/ sweeping lawns, raised terraces & pool. Impressive main floor boasts an Open floor plan w/ Soaring Ceilings, Floor-to-Ceiling windows, & Exceptional Millwork. This home was made for Entertaining w/ huge GR leading to formal DR & wet bar. Transition into the Gourmet Kitchen w/ massive center island, beautiful views of the grounds, sitting room & tremendous counter & cabinet space. Main flr Primary bedrm w/ bay window, balcony & luxury bath w/ his/her closets. Add. ensuite bedrm or Office on main floor. Huge mudroom w/ half bath & built-ins off the 4-car garage. Upper level features 2 spacious ensuite bedrms w/ fabulous views. Walk-out lower level family room w/ bar & FP + Add. lower level offers 2 full baths, laundry rm, rec. rm & 2 BR’s w/ office. This home offers privacy & luxury living in Ladue.
7 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Veteran reporter/anchor Ryan Dean leaving station on March 4; his wife, "Show Me St. Louis" anchor Dana Dean, will follow him out the door in April.
A St. Louis lawyer working for a Kirkwood law firm faked a final divorce decree, a contempt order in a different case and emails from judges, court filings say.
St. Louis County claims Quail Creek Golf Management is violating the terms of a lease agreement.
With COVID-ravaged lungs, 27-year-old awaits organ transplant.
McClellan wonders: Why can’t Missouri be more like Oklahoma?
Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson based his decision on a state highway patrol report completed seven weeks ago.
A-B, which topped the rankings for ten years in a row at the turn of the century, is now in a seven-year drought.
Some pregame advice before the big, bad (really, really bad) game
Schmitt has sued dozens of school districts over their masking rules.
St. Louis City SC officials will unveil the name at 10 a.m. Tuesday on their YouTube page.